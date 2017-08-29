Now Playing
Posted: August 29, 2017

Join us this Friday

Y100 will be collecting donations to help those affected by Harvey! 

Join us at HEB Bandera and 1604 (92138 N Loop 1604 West 78249) Friday 9/1 from 6am-1pm to make your donation!

We will be teaming with The San Antonio Food Bank and HEB to help our fellow Texans!

Items Needed:

 

Water

Can goods

Dry snacks

Cereal

Shelf stable juice 

Peanut butter

Bread 

Crackers 

Bleach 

Buckets 

All-purpose cleaner 

Paper towel 

Plates utensils 

Sponges

Personal hygiene 

First aid 

Monetary Donations also accepted

There are no comments yet.

 
 

 

