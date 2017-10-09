Now Playing
Posted: September 29, 2017

Get All The Ticket Stop Info Here! 

Performing at the Y100 Bud Light 8 Man Jam November 15th at the Majestic will be: Easton Corbin, Midland, LoCash, Justin Moore, Luke Combs, Josh Turner, Cody Johnson, and Brett Young!

The only way in is to win! Win tickets 10 Times a day starting at 8:10 or at one of our 8 Man Jam Ticket Stops! 

Check out the 2016 Y100 8 Man Jam

Ticket Stops:

October 12 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Alamo City Chevrolet 9400 San Pedro Ave

October 13 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Mrs. Baird’s Bread

HEB (Culebra & 1604)10660 West FM 471

October 19  2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Metro PCS 319 S Zarzamora St

October 20 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Mrs. Baird’s Bread

H-E-B plus! (281 & Evans) 20935 US-281

October 22 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Metro PCS 2329 Vance Jackson Rd

October 26 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Alamo City Chevrolet 9400 San Pedro Ave

October 27 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Mrs. Baird’s Bread

HEB (Basse Rd) 999 E Basse Rd

November 2 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Redneck Heaven 6759 NW Loop 410

November 3 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Tiffany Cocktails 338 Valley Hi Dr

November 5 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Metro PCS 4400 Fredericksburg Rd

November 7 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Alamo City Chevrolet 9400 San Pedro Ave

November 9 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Wild West 21025 Encino Commons Blvd

November 10 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Bubba's 333136 Pat Booker Rd

November 14 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Metro PCS 10027 San Pedro Ave

November 15 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Alamo City Chevrolet 9400 San Pedro Ave

Thank you to our 8 Man Jam Sponsors!

                                                Metro PCS

Look for the Alamo City Chevrolet 8 Man Jam Silverado at all the ticket stops! 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

 

