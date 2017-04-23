Now Playing
Posted: April 23, 2017

George Strait Tickets @ 8:25

Listen to Y100 to win tickets! 

George Strait just announced that he’s bringing back his new show highlighting his iconic career for another weekend! Join the King of Country Music as he showcases a record-setting career with 60 Number 1 Hits performed across two nights (30 #1 songs each night) at T-Mobile Arena!

 

SHOW INFORMATION:

Dates: Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

 

TICKET INFORAMTION:

Tickets are on sale now at StraitToVegas.com

**Tickets start at just $25!!

Ticket link: http://www.axs.com/series/4227/george-strait-july-2017-tickets?skin=georgestrait&src=AEGLIVE_PSTRTLAS020416AEG001

