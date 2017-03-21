Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2017

Fiesta Oyster Bake Tickets

Listen to Y100 to win your Fiesta Oyster Bake tickets to see Midland on the Y100 Bud Light Stage April 21! 

All winners also qualify to cruise the San Antonio River with Midland and enjoy a one of a kind acoustic performance! 

Cruise the San Antonio River with Rio San Antonio Cruises

