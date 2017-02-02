Now Playing
Posted: February 02, 2017

Cowboys Dancehall this Wednesday 

Join Rodeo 100 this Wednesday (2/8/17) for The Rodeo Kickoff Party at Cowboys Dancehall!

Register to win Rodeo Star Experience Tickets, Rodeo Grounds Passes, and more Y100 Prizes!

Courtesy of BUD LIGHT- “Cheers To The Official Sport Of Texas”

Also come dressed to be in the best dressed cowboy/cowgirl contest host by J.R. & Beth! 

(Contest at 10pm so come early) 

