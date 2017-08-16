Come Ride With Us! 

Y100 is proud to present the 1st Annual Y100 Hero Ride on Saturday 9/9/17 in memory of those lost on September 11, 2001. The Y100 Hero Ride is a motorcycle ride that will benefit two charities that are committed to aiding Military and First Responder Families. The ride will begin at Cowboys Dancehall at 11a making various stops around the city before ending at 11th Street Cowboy Bar in Bandera, TX where Texas' own Granger Smith will be performing. Opening for Granger Smith will be SAPD's Billy Morgan (Billy Morgan and the Barn Burners). All proceeds will be split between the Special Ops Warrior Foundation and The 100 Club of San Antonio. A minimum donation of $20 is requested which will reserve a spot for your bike, get you two Y100 Hero Ride shirts, and two tickets to the Granger Smith show that evening. Help Y100 and these charities make a lasting impact on our community.

*Registration to begin soon

10:00AM Meet at Cowboy’s Dancehall

11:00AM Take off to Alamo Quarry Market

11:30AM Arrive at Alamo Quarry Market

12:30PM Take off to Caliente

1:00PM Arrive at Caliente Harley Davidson

2:00PM Take off to Gold’s Gym

2:30PM Arrive at Gold’s Gym

4:00PM Take off to Bandera

5:30PM Arrive at 11th Street Bar