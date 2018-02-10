See the best moments from Rodeo

Rodeo has been amazing so far! Check out some of the best moments with Y100!

Y100 listeners Britney and Austin getting engaged during the Josh Abbott Band show can’t be beat!

Roxanna and Gilbert got to meet Kip Moore!

We got a special Rodeo Report from Albanee on the Lion Llama!

Baby Ava got her first taste of Rodeo!

J.R. caught up with Brett Eldredge before his show!

J.R. and Brody surprised a couple with passes to meet Brett Eldredge!

Can’t forget about all the great Rodeo food!